Downtown Woonsocket getting a higher-ed boost

By
-
WORK SITE: Amy Grzybowski, future director of a planned higher education center in northern Rhode ­Island, visits the building in downtown Woonsocket that will be converted into the center by late 2021 or early 2022. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
WORK SITE: Amy Grzybowski, future director of a planned higher education center in northern Rhode ­Island, visits the building in downtown Woonsocket that will be converted into the center by late 2021 or early 2022. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
The workforce in southern Rhode Island got a helping hand in getting crucial training when the state opened the Westerly Education Center four years ago. Since then, thousands of people have taken courses and have been hired by nearby employers such as General Dynamics Electric Boat. Now the northern end of the state is about…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display