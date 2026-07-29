East Providence invests nearly $477K in animal shelter renovations

EAST PROVIDENCE – The city has completed nearly $477,000 in renovations to its animal shelter, a project, city officials said, will improve conditions for animals, staff and prospective adopters.

City officials, community members and state and local leaders recently gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the upgrades at the East Providence Animal Control Center. The project totaled $476,746 and was funded through a combination of general and capital funds, along with money allocated through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

According to the city, the renovations included improvements both inside and outside the facility. Upgrades included new outdoor play areas for dogs, replacement kennels and drainage systems, new flooring throughout the shelter, upgraded plumbing, a new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system and improved air circulation equipment. The city also installed new fencing, storage areas, appliances and landscaping around the property. A restroom was fully replaced to comply with accessibility requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Mayor Bob DaSilva said the project reflects the city’s broader efforts to invest in public facilities and services.

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“This investment transforms our animal shelter into a safer and more welcoming facility for the animals in our care, our dedicated staff and for the families looking to adopt a new companion,” DaSilva said.

The city said several of the improvements were designed to enhance sanitation and operational efficiency. New interior drains, epoxy kennel flooring and upgraded cleaning equipment are intended to make daily maintenance easier, while additional storage space is expected to improve the shelter’s ability to manage supplies and equipment. New washers, dryers and dishwashing equipment will allow staff to clean laundry and animal feeding items on-site.

John Cinquegrana, the city’s animal control supervisor, said the renovations are already benefiting shelter operations and animal care. “These upgrades have provided safer, cleaner and a more functional environment for both our staff and the animals we care for,” Cinquegrana said.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News, where he also covers the nonprofit and education beats. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.