East Providence passes tax exemption for owner-occupied business properties

EAST PROVIDENCE – Residents who live and operate a business on an affordable housing deed-restricted property are eligible for a new tax break under the city's recently-enacted "live/work" exemption. Under the new policy, owner-occupied business properties that would typically be taxed entirely at the East Providence commercial rate can now be split into commercial and residentially-taxed portions. Successful applicants also qualify for any additional residential exemptions the city offers. Community officials passed the exemption with a goal of increasing housing affordability, said East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva, noting the tax exemption as a broader strategy to use new legislation and zoning regulations to tackle high costs of living. “This ordinance creates an opportunity to develop more mixed-use affordable housing that offers owners the ability to gain financial stability and growth,” DaSilva said in a statement. Housing affordability, recognized as a crisis throughout the state, is one of the city's most frequently-fielded residential concerns, DaSilva said. "Affordability, whether renting or buying, is one of the main concerns I hear from the community," said City Council President Bob Rodericks. "People have enough to worry about with the high energy costs in our region, combined with other housing expenses. This doesn’t solve the entire housing crisis, but it is a tool that can help." The exemption also relieves some of the financial concerns of owning a business, said City Council Vice President Frank Rego, adding that the legislation "now gives East Providence residents the opportunity to run a business and have a place to call home at an affordable rate.” The city defines an affordable housing deed-restriction as a limitation, legally recorded with the City Clerk's office, that preserves the occupancy or resale of a unit to serve low-to-moderate-income household for at least 30 years. "a legally recorded restriction, recorded within the City Clerk, that limits occupancy or resale of the unit to low- or moderate-income households for a period of 30 years or more." Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.