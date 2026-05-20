Election 2026: Foulkes adds new transportation and childcare programs to economic platform

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GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE Helena Foulkes has released new details of her campaign’s economic plan that calls for state investments in additional public transportation routes and a pilot program to help reduce the costs of childcare. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNOPBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Helena B. Foulkes on Wednesday released additional details of her campaign’s comprehensive economic plan that calls for state investments to create new public transportation routes and reduce the costs of childcare. The ‘Plan for Working Families’ includes $20 million to pilot an employer-matched childcare fund designed to reduce the cost of care for

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