Everybody’s business: For Lallier, restoring confidence key to care routine

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Indya Lallier The Beauty Therapist LLC owner / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Indya Lallier The Beauty Therapist LLC owner / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

(Editor’s note: This is the 71st installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success. See previous features here.) Indya Lallier, owner of The Beauty Therapist LLC, in Cranston, as always

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