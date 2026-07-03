Everybody’s business: For Lallier, restoring confidence key to care routine

(Editor’s note: This is the 71st installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success. See previous features here.)
Indya Lallier, owner of The Beauty Therapist LLC, in Cranston, as always believed that success is built through resilience and an unwavering commitment to helping others feel seen.
As the founder of the minority woman-owned business in Rhode Island, her journey wasn’t exactly a straight line.
Lallier, who is of Puerto Rican and Portuguese descent, grew up as one of 10 siblings, earned a business degree, became a licensed esthetician, and then later followed her passion for healthcare by entering nursing school. And while balancing the demands of getting an education, she built her business from the ground up, often working long days and studying late into the night.
Now a business owner and a registered nurse, Lallier said she has always been drawn to helping people heal whether emotionally, physically or through “something as simple as restoring confidence through self-care.”
“Both professions – beauty and healthcare – share the same core mission: caring for people,” she said.
Lallier prioritized hard work and perseverance, both of which are the foundation of everything she does today. She also credits her early success to her strong community ties.
“Every achievement I’ve reached has been possible because of the support of my clients, my family and my community,” she said.
Lallier said The Beauty Therapist was created with a purpose that extends far beyond beauty services.
“I wanted to create a space where people could come to feel confident, cared for and empowered,” she said. “In an industry that often focuses solely on appearance, I wanted my business to be rooted in connection, education and self-care. To provide an opportunity to remind someone that they deserve to invest in themselves and feel beautiful in their own skin.”
Over the past two years, The Beauty Therapist has grown into a celebrated spa, earning statewide recognition from several organizations.
“As a minority woman entrepreneur, I understand the importance of representation. I hope my journey shows others that it is possible to create opportunities for yourself, even when the path is uncertain,” she said. “My success has shown me that while barriers certainly exist, they are not impossible to overcome.”
1. Do you believe racism is keeping minorities from starting businesses in the Ocean State or succeeding when they do?
I believe the barriers facing minority entrepreneurs are often more complex than overt racism. Many minorities start businesses with less access to capital, fewer connections to influential networks and limited exposure to mentors who have successfully navigated entrepreneurship. These challenges can make it harder to launch and scale a business.
However, Rhode Island is changing. There is a growing effort to support diverse entrepreneurs, and communities are becoming more intentional about investing in minority-owned businesses.
I’ve experienced moments when I had to work twice as hard to prove my credibility. But I chose to focus on building excellence, creating relationships and earning trust through my work.
2. How dependent is your business on the support of other minority groups? Is that a sustainable business model?
I am incredibly grateful for the support I’ve received from minority communities, but my business is not dependent on any one demographic. The Beauty Therapist was built on the idea that everyone deserves to feel confident, cared for and welcome. My clients come from all backgrounds and cultures.
That said, there is something incredibly powerful about minority communities intentionally supporting one another. When we choose to invest in each other’s businesses, we create opportunities, strengthen local economies and inspire future generations of entrepreneurs.
3. What one thing could Rhode Island do to boost the odds for minority-owned business success?
If I could ask for one thing, it would be greater access to mentorship and education for minority entrepreneurs. Starting a business can be overwhelming, especially for first-generation business owners who may not have family members or close connections to guide them through financing, taxes, business planning and growth strategies.
Many entrepreneurs have incredible ideas but lack the resources or knowledge to take their businesses to the next level. Rhode Island could create more programs that connect minority business owners with experienced mentors, provide hands-on education, and make information about grants and funding opportunities easier to access.
Sometimes the right guidance and support can make all the difference between an idea and a successful business.
4. Have you had to turn somewhere other than a bank for a loan? Do you believe the state’s lending institutions generally treat minorities fairly?
Personally, I have been fortunate to grow my business largely through reinvesting my earnings rather than relying heavily on outside financing. Like many small-business owners, I have also explored alternative funding options and business credit opportunities to continue growing and expanding.
I think access to capital remains one of the greatest challenges for minority entrepreneurs. While I believe many lending institutions strive to treat applicants fairly, there are still disparities that cannot be ignored.
More education around lending, financial literacy and business credit could help empower minority business owners and increase their chances of long-term success.
5. If another minority entrepreneur asked you where they could turn to for support for their business, where would you direct them?
I would tell them not to try to build their business alone. Rhode Island has an incredible entrepreneurial community, and there are organizations dedicated to helping small businesses succeed. I would encourage them to seek out mentorship programs, connect with local chambers of commerce, attend networking events, and utilize resources specifically designed for small and minority-owned businesses.
I would also tell them to build relationships with other entrepreneurs. Some of the best advice I’ve received has come from business owners who have already navigated the challenges I’m facing.
Sometimes all it takes is one mentor, one opportunity or one person believing in your dream to completely change the trajectory of your business.