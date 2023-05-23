Federal Reserve Bank of Boston names Zakrajšek director of economic research

BOSTON – The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston has named Egon Zakrajšek as its next director of research.

Zakrajšek succeeds Geoffrey Tootell, who retired earlier this year.

Zakrajšek currently serves as senior adviser in the monetary and economic department of the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland. Born in Slovenia and a naturalized U.S. citizen, he previously held senior roles in the Division of Monetary Affairs at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C.

As executive vice president and director of research, Zakrajšek will lead the Research Division’s staff, serve as chief economic adviser to CEO and President Susan M. Collins, provide counsel on the economic outlook and monetary policymaking, attend meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee, and serve on the bank’s executive committee.

In addition to his extensive policy experience, Zakrajšek has taught economics at Columbia University and Johns Hopkins University. He holds a doctorate in economics from New York University.

