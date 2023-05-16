Federal Reserve Bank of Boston to hold conference on post-pandemic opportunities

BOSTON – The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston will hold a half-day conference on “Transitioning to the Post-pandemic Economy” as part of its Fed Listens series.

The May 31 event will present leaders from a cross-section of New England’s economy who will discuss challenges and opportunities following COVID-19 disruptions.

The conference will focus on transitions in the labor and housing markets, and the fiscal health of state and local governments.

Panel sessions will feature invited guests. Susan M. Collins, CEO and president of the Boston Fed, and Michelle W. Bowman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors will join the conversation.

The conference will be carried on livestream and will begin at 8:50 a.m. on May 31. Questions may be directed to BosFedListens@bos.frb.org.

