Five Questions With: Allison Markova

Allison Markova joins the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation as its director of technology transfer and innovation partnerships as the organization scales up its efforts to connect academia, government and industry.
Markova, who previously worked as director of technology transfer at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, spoke with Providence Business News about her new role.
PBN: URI has long participated in Ocean State innovation efforts. What is new or different about this current strategic push by the URI Research Foundation?
MARKOVA:
What’s different now is the level of alignment and shared purpose guiding URI’s innovation efforts. Under Pete Rumsey’s leadership, and with strong support from Vice President for Research and Economic Development Bethany Jenkins, we are uniting technology transfer, innovation, entrepreneurship, and aligning with industry engagement under a coordinated URI strategy to scale and maximize impact.
Over the past two to three years, the team has been preparing by laying important groundwork – expanding our team with tech transfer and entrepreneurial experts and mentors, and building stronger links between research, community and industry partners. We’re now in a position to connect world-class research with practical pathways for market and societal benefit. There’s still a lot of good work ahead, but this structure sets a lasting foundation for URI’s leadership in sectors to include blue/ocean tech, environmental/coastal resilience, defense tech, and health and bioscience innovation, among many other promising fields.
PBN: Your professional background includes science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, and creative pursuits such as photography and storytelling. How does this experience shape your approach as the foundation’s director of technology transfer and innovation partnerships?
MARKOVA:
I found my way into tech transfer somewhat by chance, but it quickly became clear it’s a field that blends creativity, business strategy and science in a powerful way. My work has always centered on connecting ideas across disciplines – bridging science and story, research and application.
Having spent years in ocean technology transfer and science communication, I’ve seen that success depends not only on strong IP [intellectual property] and partnerships but also on the ability to clearly articulate why an idea matters and to whom.
Creativity and storytelling help communicate the broader impact of research and make technologies more approachable to partners and investors. At URIRF, that means helping ensure great ideas are understood, supported and ultimately translated into real-world benefit.
PBN: What obstacles commonly stand in the way of Rhode Island entrepreneurs seeking to commercialize their research, and what potential avenues is URI exploring to help innovators overcome these barriers?
MARKOVA:
Many of the challenges we face are common across all academia – securing gap funding, building strong teams around technical founders, validating market fit, and accessing the facilities or resources needed to move from proof-of-concept to product.
At URI, we are addressing these challenges by, among other things, strengthening industry and venture capital partnerships, expanding training, and rethinking how we manage and deploy intellectual property.
The RISE-UP program initiative, sponsored by the Office of Naval Research, is one example – it connects innovators across Rhode Island, Alaska and Hawaii working on dual-use technologies with commercial and national security potential with training and resources. We’re also streamlining internal pathways so inventors can more easily access mentorship, market insight and commercialization support. The goal is to make the journey from lab to market clearer, more inclusive and better supported.
PBN: URI recently held its first Tech Showcase, which the university has described as a “milestone in its innovation journey.” What made this event so pivotal for URI, and what were some key takeaways?
MARKOVA:
Quarterbacked by the URIRF team, URI did a simply exceptional job launching the inaugural Tech Showcase, modeled after best practices at nearby universities to include Yale, Brown and MIT [Massachusetts Institute of Technology].
It was a defining moment in publicly celebrating URI’s research-to-market success stories and highlighting the historical and future strength of collaboration across the university's schools and centers. The event gave researchers a chance to share their work in a new way – reaching audiences beyond scientific journals, including industry partners, investors and community leaders who can help bring these innovations to life. It demonstrated that URI’s innovation and entrepreneurial community is active, visible and eager to engage.
One clear takeaway was the strong interest in continuing to follow – and engage with – the startups and technologies coming out of URI. We welcome new partnerships, and we will strive to execute an even bigger and better showcase next year, and we have committed to the great goal of helping to launch two new ventures a year from URI technologies going forward.
PBN: What are some upcoming projects or next steps the university is planning to support its broader innovation and entrepreneurial initiative?
MARKOVA:
Right now, we’re focused on strengthening the infrastructure that supports innovation. In the coming year, the URIRF will roll out new online tools to help faculty and students navigate commercialization, connect with partners and help propel startup progress.
We’re working along with … Bethany Jenkins and our cross-disciplinary URI deans to align research development with technology transfer so that promising ideas are even better supported from discovery through commercial deployment.
And through projects to include the current revitalization of the URI Narragansett Bay Campus, including the new Ocean Robotics Lab and the Ocean Engineering Center, and future initiatives like the Ocean Technology Innovation Center, new venture incubator and the RISE-UP program, URI will continue advancing Rhode Island’s position as a national leader in areas to include ocean technology, and so much more.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.