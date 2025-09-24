Five Questions With: Arlene Violet

Arlene Violet was the first elected female attorney general in the United States. Previous to that, she was a member of the Sisters of Mercy who spent more than two decades working on behalf of the poor in Rhode Island and was one of the first directors of McAuley House, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.
PBN: September marked the 50th anniversary of the founding of McAuley Ministries and its McAuley House. How would you summarize the ministry’s legacy and its future?
VIOLET:
McAuley House began solely as a soup kitchen. It was the brainchild of a group of activist Sisters of Mercy.
Hunger was a serious issue at the time, particularly in South Providence. The mantra of the order was to respond to the “unmet need,” and what more important basic need can there be than to feed the hungry, as it says in the Gospel?
Everyone was a volunteer and 100% of our costs were absorbed by donations. Gradually, along with the soup, the House offered bread to the guests and then clothing as it began to grow into the service program it is today. While much has changed, a lot remains similar. Hunger continues to be an issue, and the ministry still has need for donations and volunteers to serve its guests.
PBN: Your connection to McAuley House might be a surprise for some. As a Sister of Mercy, you were one of the first directors of the house. What were those early days like?
VIOLET:
Sister Eillen Murphy, the first director, moved to another location to start Amos House, another soup kitchen, so I took over the operation of McAuley House.
Sister Eileen could cook, but I was woeful. The guests would ask, “Did Sister Violet cook today?” I think the only reason they came back was because I was entertaining them.
PBN: How has the organization’s work changed over these past five decades?
VIOLET:
The depth of the work and the reach of the organization is almost impossible to fathom when compared to 40 and 50 years ago. McAuley House now serves more than 80,000 meals and has grown to also include a social services team that provides significant outreach, helping guests with emergency financial assistance, personal items, housing supports and much more.
In 1990, Sister Delores started McAuley Village, which is a two-year family-building program for formerly homeless single mothers and their children that currently houses 22 moms and 42 kids. The Village will be opening a child care center in the coming months to provide additional support for residents when they work.
PBN: We’ve seen a significant shift in policies by the current administration with regard to immigration and funding. What effect has this had on McAuley Ministries?
VIOLET:
The reduction in funding to help the most vulnerable in our community has been hurtful, particularly in housing. While residents at McAuley Village pay pro rata for their apartment, federal grants for other housing initiatives and funds that support basic need services that are vital to our guests, especially our BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of color] communities are drying up.
McAuley House does not inquire as to status – if you arrive at the door, you are fed, clothed and assisted to the best of our ability. Donations are crucial to continuing our work and serving as many people as possible.
PBN: If there was one thing you would want people to know about McAuley Ministries, what would it be?
VIOLET:
Those who seek our services are referred to as “guests” and treated that way. Volunteers and donors are the backbone of our organization – we would not be able to do the work we do without them. And anyone can find themselves homeless. When I was director, a senior vice president of a large local corporation was a guest. His alcoholism led to the loss of his job and the loss of his family, before McAuley’s services helped him return to the executive he was before his addiction.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.