Five Questions With: Arlene Violet

By
-
ARLENE VIOLET was one of the first directors of McAuley House, the meal site and community center of McAuley Ministries that recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. / COURTESY ARLENE VIOLET

Arlene Violet was the first elected female attorney general in the United States. Previous to that, she was a member of the Sisters of Mercy who spent more than two decades working on behalf of the poor in Rhode Island and was one of the first directors of McAuley House, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. PBN: September

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Move Freely, Live Fully: Experts Share Insights on Spine & Joint Health

Special community lecture coming October 15 in Newport County Stiffness. Soreness. Limited movement. For many…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR