Five Questions With: Benjamin Scungio

Benjamin Scungio is a regional manager and broker associate for Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty, based at its office in Providence. A Barrington resident and a graduate of Rhode Island College, Scungio has been part of the Rhode Island real estate industry since 2011, joining Mott & Chace in late 2015. In December, Scungio represented the buyers in the fourth-most-expensive residential property transaction of the year in Providence, his firm said. In 2018, Scungio was honored as part of Providence Business News’ 40 Under Forty Awards Program. Scungio is also a regular honoree as part of the annual the Greater Providence Board of Realtors Circle of Sales Excellence.There is a misconception in the industry that agents only enter the listing into the MLS [Multiple Listing Service] and find potential properties for buyers – a lot of consumers feel that if they have access to Zillow, they can represent themselves. In reality, a good agent with a proven track record will know how to assist sellers in determining the market value for a property, create a pricing strategy, navigate the myriad of required paperwork, inform clients of local regulations that may be required with the transfer of property, facilitate inspections and any issues that arise, and ultimately negotiate with their clients’ best interests in mind. A good buyer’s agent will know how to structure an offer – not only the price, but also the terms – so that it is attractive to the seller and can stand out among the competition. It is imperative for homebuyers and sellers to rely on a local expert. The market knowledge and local connections are invaluable throughout both the buying and selling process.There is no question that the state is in a housing drought. The current inventory levels are at record lows. Statewide, the single-family home inventory has consistently been below 1,000 available homes for sale, with February of this year only having 700 homes available per the Rhode Island MLS. The supply of inventory was just above 1.5 months – a balanced real estate market should have 5-6 months of inventory. The state just reached a median sales price of $441,750 for single-family homes in January 2024. Providence is a similar story. The city has consistently had under 200 single-family homes for sale over the past year, with January having 1.7 months of inventory. The lack of inventory has been one of the economic factors that has led to home values increasing year over year. It’s simple supply and demand – with less supply, demand is driving prices up. Because new construction is not keeping up with this demand, I would not be surprised if we see values increase 5%-7% this year. Fun fact – if you purchased your home around 2016, your property value has doubled.Median prices of single-family homes have increased 13.3% in January of 2024 compared to January of 2023 – this is huge. Multifamily homes (1-4 units) have increased 8% over the same time period. We fully expect this trend to continue for those types of properties. Markets such as Providence, as well as beach towns like Narragansett and Newport, attract a lot of buyers looking for investment properties and second homes. There is strong demand from out-of-state buyers looking to call Rhode Island home – half of the buyers purchasing luxury homes in Rhode Island came from outside the state. I would advise these clients to be patient throughout the process. The market velocity is high, and they will likely be involved in multiple-offer situations, bidding against others. Making sure their offer is structured in a way that will make them stand out is very important. Sometimes the highest price does not always win; terms are equally important.My favorite transaction last year was 262 Irving Ave. on the East Side of Providence. I had been working with my clients for about a year to purchase their Providence home. We had exhausted all other options. They decided to look at 262 Irving Ave., which was available at the time. It was an amazing 1920s home, which was completely gutted and renovated by Hill & Harbor Design Build. Negotiating the deal and closing before the holidays, after working with them for almost a year, made this my favorite transaction of 2023. Bringing a higher level of service to clients is part of our core at Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Being able to advise our clients to get them the best price, terms and conditions sets us apart.The new construction home market is trending the same as the resale market. I [have not seen] … a major influx of new construction inventory for the past 24 months. Construction costs are still high and builders have to make smart decisions to make a profit. Rhode Island also has a land drought. The amount of available and buildable land is slim and pales in comparison to the South and Midwest, where new developments are readily becoming available. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.