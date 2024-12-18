Five Questions With: Claire Messina

Claire Messina is the current president of the RIVMA Companion Animal Foundation – the foundational arm of the Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association. A published optometrist who is now retired, Messina was in private practice, as well as on staff at the Providence Veterans Administration Medical Center.

The foundation this month is celebrating its 20th anniversary and more than $1 million in aid provided to care for pets across Rhode Island. Messina spoke with Providence Business News about the foundation’s impact and its future.

PBN: What does the foundation reaching these milestones and making the impacts it has mean to you?

MESSINA: First, I think it’s simply incredible that the RIVMA Companion Animal Foundation has been able to provide more than $1 million in aid to assist low-income Rhode Island pet owners [to] access veterinary care for their companion animals in our first 20 years. It speaks to both the generosity of our community and the need that exists.

The CAF believes, as do I, that all pets deserve access to compassionate veterinary care and that everyone deserves the love and companionship of a pet. Without the assistance of the CAF, families might have to relinquish their pets, and other animals might not receive the care they need.

As a longtime CAF board member and now as board president, I not only have the honor of serving my fellow Rhode Islanders, but also the animals they love so dearly. For me, that’s a double blessing.

PBN: In what ways has the foundation significantly helped families and pets in need of medical care over the last five years?

MESSINA: It’s not a stretch to call the last five years among the most difficult in recent memory for a myriad of reasons. We all experienced the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the CAF faced some of its biggest challenges. So many Rhode Island households dealt with unemployment and significant financial woes, exacerbated by supply shortages and price gouging.

But in 2020 alone, despite the fact most all of our fundraising events had to be canceled, the CAF was still able to distribute more than $120,000 to families across the Ocean State for their pets. We accomplished this thanks to the support of donors. Rhode Islanders dug deep to help CAF help our neighbors – we received many first-time donations, ranging from $5 to $1,000.

PBN: What challenges has the foundation faced with inflation, and how has the foundation responded to them?

MESSINA: Inflation has placed a significant burden on many Rhode Islanders, particularly those already facing financial hardship or living paycheck to paycheck. For pet owners in these situations, the rising cost of essentials often makes accessing veterinary care even more challenging.

In response, the RIVMA Companion Animal Foundation has doubled down on its commitment to ensure Rhode Islanders are aware of the resources available to them. Additionally, the foundation has intensified its fundraising initiatives to expand the aid provided. These efforts allow the CAF to continue supporting vulnerable pets and their owners during this challenging economic period, ensuring no pet is left behind due to financial constraints.

PBN: How many veterinarians currently participate in the foundation’s programming to help break down barriers in pet care?

MESSINA: The RIVMA Companion Animal Foundation’s programming has made a tangible and significant difference in breaking down barriers to pet care across Rhode Island. More than 40 veterinary practices participate in the CAF voucher program, providing accessible care options to pet owners in need.

Further, the foundation’s support extends to more than 200 RIVMA member veterinarians who receive an annual allocation from CAF. This funding empowers them to assist pet owners directly, ensuring care can be provided at critical moments without the stress of financial barriers. This collaborative effort between CAF, RIVMA member veterinarians and Rhode Island’s veterinary community highlights the foundation’s dedication to increase access to compassionate veterinary care.

PBN: Does the foundation plan to launch new initiatives to further expand its cause? If so, what can we expect from the foundation in the coming year?

MESSINA: In 2022, the CAF, under the direction of our president at the time, M. Christie Smith, began the work to organize with several other animal welfare organizations in the state to form what would become the Rhode Island Veterinary Access to Care Coalition. The RIVACC officially launched this past fall, with the mission to make essential veterinary care accessible to all Rhode Islanders, ensuring pets receive the care they need to live happy, healthy lives.

The coalition launched with a specialized website – ripetcare.org – where individuals can locate and connect with the member organizations based on the needs of their pet(s). I feel this initiative, which is a true collaboration that simplifies information for local pet owners, has tremendous potential to better assist families and their companion animals. The CAF is very proud to be part of this coalition and will strive to expand its reach in 2025 and beyond.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.