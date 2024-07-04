Five Questions With: Greg Smith

By
-
GREG SMITH is a residential and commercial Realtor at RE/MAX Premier Properties in Woonsocket. / COURTESY RE/MAX PREMIER PROPERTIES

Greg Smith is a residential and commercial Realtor at RE/MAX Premier Properties based in Woonsocket. Smith got into the real estate business in 2018 after earning his real estate license and meeting Duane Boucher during a property showing, then joining his Boucher Real Estate group at RE/MAX in 2018. Gannon holds a master’s degree in

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR