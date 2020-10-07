Five Questions With: Joe Devine

Joe Devine is the executive director of Tech Collective in Providence, which held a virtual-reality summer camp this past summer, buoyed by state and private-industry grants, technology partners such as Microsoft Corp., as well as local organizations.

The result of that camp was vLEAP, a successful virtual-learning platform for public high school students, which showed how virtual reality can be a tool for educators to get students actively engaged in learning despite COVID-19 restrictions.

PBN: What is vLEAP, and how did this Tech Summer Program come about?

DEVINE: It is a learning platform that uses the latest technology to deliver educational content. The platform that the Tech Collective created used traditional videoconferencing technology – [such as] Zoom – coupled with a learning-management system, a digital badging system, a virtual-computing platform and a virtual-reality platform to create an immersive, virtual-reality space.

The power behind vLEAP is a virtual-reality learning world that emulates a video game-like experience. Students build avatars and move around in the virtual world, much like they would in a video game.

During our May board meeting, Frank [D.] Sánchez, president of Rhode Island College, asked how the Tech Collective could play a part in mitigating COVID learning loss. He indicated that the traditional summer slide would be worsened by the COVID-driven rush to distance learning.

The Tech Collective – which has long been committed to building computer science career pathways for our [youths] – jumped at the chance to lean in and have a positive impact. We convened a meeting with interested members of our board and partners that shared our passion for supporting K-12 education. This proof-of-concept program was made possible by the efforts of our volunteers, technology donation from our partners, and grants from RIDE [R.I. Department of Education] SAIL [Summer Academy for Interactive Learning] and Amica [Mutual] Insurance [Co.].

PBN: Why did you include virtual-reality technology?

DEVINE: It’s innovative, emerging, and increases engagement and participation. Much like the video game experience, it’s an immersive experience that shares control with the individual. We created a world where a student’s avatar can walk the halls, chat and talk with friends, join a lecture, pop into a classroom, and listen to a guest speaker. We believed that this immersive experience would significantly improve the learning experience, avoiding the challenges of passive learning and “Zoom fatigue.”

Over the summer, we saw increased student engagement as we rolled out the VR technology. The introduction of VR glasses created a fully immersive experience. Our students are still connecting with our teachers, looking for the next activity in our virtual-reality space.

PBN: We know that Rhode Island College computer science students were collaborators in this virtual-reality learning initiative, but there were many others in terms of grant money and partnerships. Can you summarize their support?

DEVINE: Nothing great is ever created in a vacuum. Our program was made possible by our excellent partners in higher education, government, business and other nonprofits. We had two primary design goals: to create a meaningful and immersive learning experience and to make this program free to our students and families. Our partners empowered both.

We had strong vLEAP design and development support from member companies Carousel Industries [of North America Inc.], Tech Collective, Bridge Technical Talent and Pet Food Experts.

Rhode Island College provided us with fantastic student computer science mentors. The University of Rhode Island developed and taught the AI [artificial intelligence] curriculum. CS4RI defined the computer science curriculum and recruited qualified educators. NASA scientists inspired and shared their experiences during our Innovation Cafe. Microsoft and Google [LLC] donated critical technology. Amica Insurance donated Oculus Quest headsets for the students and teachers. Rhode Island Virtual Reality designed and built our virtual-reality space in AltspaceVR. The Rhode Island College and Governor’s Innovation Office also helped us write the grant and supported our digital badging platform. RIDE funded the program with a SAIL grant.

PBN: It sounds like the Tech Collective platform allows for incredible flexibility and choice for students. Was this by design?

DEVINE: Definitely. With the COVID pandemic halting all in-person summer camps, we wanted to provide students with an engaging technology learning experience in a remote environment. VLEAP leverages the power of gamification, competition, prizes and digital badging to support students in acquiring critical new skills and competencies aligned with CCSS/NGSS [Common Core State Standards/Next Generation Science Standards] and R.I. CS [computer science] standards. Students that participate work directly with a community of teachers, faculty, mentors and peers through a meaningful, virtual educational experience.

For our proof-of-concept summer session, we offered two computer science classes. Students with little or no computer science experience joined our code.org CS Discoveries class. Experienced students participated in our artificial intelligence lab. We will expand the platform to include other STEAM [science, technology, engineering, arts and math] subjects.

PBN: What’s next for this vLEAP program?

DEVINE: Our immediate goal is to keep our high school students, college mentors and teachers – whom all have VR headsets – engaged throughout this school year. We are planning monthly VR activities, like Capture the Flag competitions and additional NASA Innovation Cafes to keep everyone interested while we work with them to design next summer’s offerings.

To grow the program, we’re going to add other Providence P-Tech students to increase our impact with economically disadvantaged students. We’re also looking for funding to have RIVR build out additional VR rooms in our vLEAP AltspaceVR. We want to create a virtual-reality space we can offer to all public school districts to use for STEAM learning.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.