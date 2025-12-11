Five Questions With: Joe Pierik

By
-
JOE PIERIK is vice president for retail leasing and acquisitions at property development company Carpionato Group. / COURTESY CARPIONATO GROUP

Joe Pierik is vice president for retail leasing and acquisitions at Carpionato Group, a third-generation property development company, which recently announced five new dining destinations coming to its Chapel View development on Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston. The five new food establishments coming early next year to Chapel View, which was first established in 2008,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Everyone needs science. Science needs everyone.

The Amgen Foundation is guided by the belief that all students should have the opportunity…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR