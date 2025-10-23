Five Questions With: John Connor

John Connor is a principal at Vantage Builders Inc., a full-service commercial contractor specializing in preconstruction, construction management and design-build service. As one of Vantage Builders' founders, Connor helped establish the company in 2000, creating the firm's vision, setting its strategic direction and deciding its long- and near-term goals. The Waltham, Mass.-based firm, which opened a Lincoln office in 2023, recently completed a 7,000-square-foot expansion of a primary care center for Brown University Health at 1500 Pontiac Ave. in Cranston.Demand in the medical office market is growing. Whether it’s opening a new office or more strategically utilizing current space, medical groups are expanding in locations that are closer and more convenient to the communities they serve. We’ve completed more than 60 medical office projects and specialize in working in occupied buildings. That experience is adding a significant amount of medical office work to our portfolio.There is a significant shift away from the days when medical office buildings were standalone facilities, often in out-of-sight locations. The focus now is on convenience for the patient. That’s why you see offices in retail locations and complementary medical services in the same building, so it’s easier for the community. Additionally, the new facilities are state-of-the-art and have a more retail feel that is attractive and calming for patients, as opposed to the classic “bright lights and white walls” of the past.The biggest challenge was definitely working in an occupied, active building and ensuring no disruption to the medical staff and patients. We paid extra attention to safety, which is already our top goal; posted clear, visible signage; and maintained building cleanliness by putting up poly plastic to ensure dust and debris remained in the construction zone. Constant communication and scheduling are key to this; for example, completing noisy work like demo and saw cutting during off-hours.Preconstruction planning, open communication and collaboration are critical to the completion of a successful project. We conduct weekly meetings with our client – in this case, Brown University Health – and representatives from the entire design team. It’s construction, so there are always unexpected issues and unforeseen conditions that throw a curveball into the project; it’s just how it goes. It’s how the team works together to solve the issues that makes the difference in a successful project.Vantage Builders is celebrating 25 years in business this year, which is a milestone that we are very proud of, and we are busy in Rhode Island. We are working with a long-term, valued client, the Carpionato Group, in Pawtucket, and our team is in Cranston on the Budlong Pool project. We recently completed a project for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in Warwick and are starting work at the Gas Lamp Grille in Newport. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.