Five Questions With: Jonathan DePina

Jonathan DePina is president and founder of Maximiliano Group, which works to transform properties in disarray and turn them into luxury homes. Based in Providence, DePina has spent the last 20 years in the real estate and mortgage industry in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, with a strong focus on real estate development in both luxury residential and commercial properties. A native Rhode Islander, DePina is also a loan officer for Semper Home Loans Inc.I don't consider myself a flipper because the homes I work on are meant for the long term, a family that will make it their forever. When I buy a home, I intend to own it from the moment of purchase, so I invest the same love and care into each property as if I were doing it for myself. I ask myself: Would I live here? I have to be able to say yes. Ultimately, the Maximiliano Group works with real estate agents who have buyers that will appreciate the quality details and finishes I incorporate into the homes I bring to life. I think the difference is the time invested into each; a flipper wants the "sale right away" strategy. I can work on a property to make it the one-of-a-kind home a buyer would fall in love with. I'm a real estate developer – someone who revitalizes local neighborhoods and brings them back to life with the same grandeur of their time period but also with modern touches.The most challenging part is getting people to understand my vision of a home, how to bring out the character of that home. That's why when I find people who understand what I'm going for, I keep them close to the Maximiliano Group and work on several development projects with them. Most people just want to get in and get out, but they need to understand why I'm choosing a particular layout, or why I want higher-end appliances, quality finishes, etc. I don't want them to just get in and drop a standard cabinet setup and then walk out.For some time now, we've seen the Boston and New York migration come to R.I., but in the past two years or so, I'm seeing West Coast people eye Rhode Island for its beautiful coastline, great restaurants (thanks to Johnson & Wales University), revitalization of neighborhoods, a different style of home – not cookie cutter developments, which I saw a lot of in California and Seattle. Add the proximity to Boston, New York and Europe, and well, you have a pretty appealing reason to come live here. The remote-work trend that lingered from COVID allows people to work from anywhere, and that's a big advantage for us.In most neighborhoods I've gone into, I've seen the population, there, shift. We get more younger professionals, young families, DINKs – which stands for double income, no kids, empty nesters who are not quite ready to retire yet but are looking for a nice neighborhood with either city-living vibes or coastal tranquility. This creates community in neighborhoods, and I love that.I don't talk about the competition, but what I can tell you is that I do my best to add passion and feeling into my projects and love working with real estate agents who can see my vision and translate that to their buyers. I keep my eye on the prize and the rest is just noise. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.