Five Questions With: Michael Solomon

MICHAEL SOLOMON has joined Navigant Credit Union as first vice president and leads its commercial lending division. / COURTESY NAVIGANT CREDIT UNION

Michael Solomon has joined Navigant Credit Union as first vice president, leading its commercial lending division. With more than 30 years in New England banking, he most recently served as regional president for commercial lending at Customers Bank. At Navigant, Solomon will oversee loan underwriting, business development and strategies to grow the credit union’s commercial portfolio.

