Five Questions With: Mimi Tsiane

Mimi Tsiane is the inaugural head of school of Legacy High School, a new charter school in Central Falls. The new school will launch next academic year with a focus on training the next generation of educators. Tsaine spoke with Providence Business News about her new role and how the school will help fill teaching needs across the state.
PBN: What are your overall goals for the school as its head of school?
TSIANE:
A key component is to create a learning community that not only provides personalized high-quality, culturally relevant and rigorous education for all students but is led by driven educators who have a shared vision of educational excellence.
In order to address the shortage of teachers facing many communities, we are going to prepare our students to be high-quality educators before they even begin college. In R.I.’s urban core it’s especially important for teachers to be linguistically, culturally and ethnically reflective of the students they will teach.
PBN: Based on your experience in education, why do you feel the local education sector is struggling to find teachers to work in various districts?
TSIANE:
This is a question that resonates with many educators and the answers are complex. When I speak with teachers, I hear various reasons: low pay, challenging educational policies, educational deficits, pressures of testing and burn out. Those conversations have to continue, and they have to be followed by action not only from teachers but administrators and school districts. The educational landscape continues to evolve. The question is how are we supporting our teachers and creating sustainable opportunities for success.
PBN: In what ways will Legacy High School help fill those needs for teachers and where?
TSIANE:
Legacy High School recognizes the various talents of students in our communities, and we are actively recruiting students from Providence, Central Falls, Pawtucket and Woonsocket. Now through March 14, eighth grade students can apply to attend our school at EnrollRI.org (search Segue Legacy High School). We are a public school, free and open to all.
We are committed to creating a system of equity and justice for all students. Legacy students will graduate with a teacher’s assistant license, meeting the growing need in many school districts.
PBN: What kind of training will students at Legacy High School learn to become teachers?
TSIANE:
Students will receive a rigorous curriculum, aligned to the common core standards, that is founded in education, social justice and community service. Legacy students will serve as tutors, enrichment providers and mentors to younger students from Segue as part of their coursework, giving them hands on experience.
We will also partner with local universities so students can obtain educational college credits, and also engage in a school practicum model, which is a core piece of educational training.
PBN: Which districts will students have opportunities to work in the field during their junior and senior years?
TSIANE:
We will focus on the four catchment areas, our urban core communities: Providence, Pawtucket, Central Falls and Woonsocket. In the future you could have Legacy students who have the knowledge, skills, talents and abilities to be effective classroom facilitators supporting your school district. That is the ultimate goal.
