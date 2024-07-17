Five Questions With: Shelli Costa

Shelli Costa is the executive director of Coggeshall Farm, a nonprofit coastal living-history museum in Bristol. Costa recently completed her first full year as director. She spoke with Providence Business News about how the farm has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and how she is helping broaden the organization’s reach.
PBN: What was your initial interest in wanting to lead Coggeshall Farm more than a year ago?
COSTA:
Coggeshall Farm Museum has always appealed to me. Having attended programs here in the past, I was drawn to the scenic beauty and rich historical significance of the farm – both in terms of preservation and to the community. More than that, I was drawn to the farm’s educational mission. At the heart of Coggeshall Farm is a profound commitment to education. Through the programs and exhibits here, we strive to bring to life the stories of middle-class farm families whose histories may otherwise be overlooked.
With my background in nonprofit environmental education, I saw the role of executive director as an opportunity to contribute to preserving history while enriching educational programs for visitors. I appreciate that at Coggeshall, history isn’t merely taught; it’s lived and experienced.
PBN: Has the organization sustained any residual effects from the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, what challenges remain and how is Coggeshall Farm responding to them?
COSTA:
Like so many other nonprofits, we are still experiencing the effects of the pandemic, particularly in rebuilding our attendance to pre-pandemic levels. As a museum, we rely heavily on visitor attendance and events to fulfill our mission. With the restrictions from the pandemic, we saw significantly reduced foot traffic and fewer events at the farm. Slowly, over the past four years, we’ve learned to adapt and innovate in new ways.
As an organization, we understand the significance of staying connected with our community. In response to the pandemic, we've revamped our outreach strategy by combining digital initiatives with in-person engagement, including community events and workshops. We are still building our weekend programs and field trips back up, but each year we are encouraged to see the numbers grow.
We are thrilled by the warm reception from the community as we reintroduce beloved programs like the Sheep & Wool Festival to the farm. We are deeply grateful for the ongoing support we’ve received from stakeholders and partners, especially during these challenging times.
PBN: Since coming aboard, how have you put your own mark on Coggeshall Farm, whether it is a new program or organizational philosophy/mindset?
COSTA:
At Coggeshall Farm, we're passionate about providing an immersive and hands-on experience for our visitors. We believe in engaging all the senses to truly bring history to life.
When I joined the farm, I saw an opportunity to showcase how various core subjects intersect with the farm’s operations. For instance, when processing wool, there's science involved – the water temperature can impact the outcome, turning wool into felt. Then, there's math – from calculating the initial weight of a fleece to determining its weight after cleaning. Next, artistry comes into play with spinning, weaving and dyeing the wool. Not to mention, there is a rich history behind the wool process itself.
By highlighting these connections within historical narratives, we aim to offer a multifaceted experience that not only educates but also inspires curiosity and appreciation for the journey.
PBN: Are there any new programs that Coggeshall Farm will offer the public? If so, what are they?
COSTA:
We are dedicated to fostering community engagement through a diverse array of programming and events. From educational programs to interactive activities, we strive to provide something interesting to individuals of all ages and interests.
Our focus this year has been on reinventing [in] existing programs to ensure that they remain fresh and exciting. We’re thrilled to reintroduce the Sheep and Wool Festival, previously known as FiberFest, featuring new vendors, a community showcase and hands-on workshops with local artists and makers. Additionally, we've recently opened a newly cleared nature trail on the farm with the support of Athletic Brewing, offering opportunities for outdoor exploration and recreation.
PBN: What new ways are you helping broaden the organization’s reach to the community?
COSTA:
As an organization, we're continuously exploring new avenues to expand Coggeshall’s reach within the community. We offer a truly unique experience that fosters curiosity and a deeper appreciation of the past.
One key initiative we are prioritizing is collaborating with local schools to offer high-quality educational programming. Last year, we hosted more than 3,000 students at Coggeshall to experience life as it was in the 18th century. Our field trips are designed to complement classroom learning, with customizable programs tailored to meet specific curriculum objectives.
We've been overwhelmed by the positive feedback from both teachers and students about their unforgettable experiences on our farm. Whether they're immersed in hands-on woodworking sessions or interacting with our friendly heritage breed animals, the joy and enthusiasm that visiting the farm brings to students has been truly rewarding to witness. It is our hope that one day all fourth grade students throughout the state visit the farm to gain invaluable learning experiences that will inspire them for years to come.
