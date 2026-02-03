German biotech company to establish U.S. headquarters in Providence

PROVIDENCE – A German biotech company is set to establish its U.S. headquarters in the capital city. Repairon GmbH, a company working to develop new regenerative heart failure treatments, announced this week that it will launch a subsidiary, Repairon USA, to lead company efforts throughout North America. Frank Ahmann, who co-founded and led Providence-based XM Therapeutics Inc., will serve as CEO of Repairon USA. Founded in 2014, Repairon is currently holding Phase 2 clinical trials for a human engineers heart muscle sheet to treat end-stage heart failure. "The U.S. has a world-leading network of cardiologists and (heart failure) specialists who are motivated to participate in Repairon’s clinical trials and the regulatory approval process," Ahmann said in a statement. Rhode Island, meanwhile, stood out as a "natural fit" for the U.S. subsidiary due to its "strategic location and dynamically growing life science base," according to the company's announcement. "Beyond that," Ahmann added, "Repairon’s therapeutic is expected to offer a practical and cost-effective alternative to scarce transplants and ventricular assist devices." XM Therapeutics, which focuses on regenerative tissue and organ repair, spun off from Brown University in 2022 and is one of the first tenants of the just-opened Ocean State Labs, Rhode Island's first dedicated life sciences incubator. Repairon did not immediately provide the address of the Providence location or say how many people will be employed there. The company's U.S. corporate address is registered in Delaware. Lothar Germeroth, CEO of Repairon GmbH, said in a statement that the company is "very excited to take the next step in realizing the potential of our human engineered heart muscle to significantly improve patients’ lives and change the course of advanced (heart failure), a debilitating, chronic, and expensive disease. "In the US, the largest single (heart failure) market in the world, economic pressures and growing patient demands on the healthcare system also call for new therapeutic alternatives like ours," Germeroth continued. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.