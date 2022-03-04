Guests cooperative as Newport restaurants rebound

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

There were some choice words used by many restaurant patrons who dined out this past Valentine’s Day that came as a surprise to hosts, servers, chefs and owners. As longtime Newport restaurateur Richard Sardella related, Valentine’s Day was more like Valentine’s weekend. It was clearly a multiday event at his two concepts – Sardella’s and…