HarborOne Bank to host resource and networking event focused on small businesses

PROVIDENCE – HarborOne Bank will bring together business leaders, financial experts and government resource providers for “Unlock Your Business Potential” on Jan. 22, an event focused on small businesses, the bank announced.

The program will feature updates from leading business support organizations, including both the Massachusetts Small Business Administration and the Rhode Island Small Business Administration, Massachusetts Small Business Development Center, South Eastern Economic Development Corp., SCORE (a nonprofit affiliated with the U.S. Small Business Administration), as well as the Mass. Office of the State Treasurer and Receiver General, HarborOne Bank and Eastern Bank.

Attendees will learn about products, services, educational programs and resources designed to help small businesses grow, navigate financing options and maximize operational success, the bank said.

Following the presentations, the event will offer a networking opportunity with peers and industry experts.

HarborOne said the event is open to local entrepreneurs, business owners and financial professionals seeking practical insights and connections to accelerate business growth.

The event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at HarborOne U, located at the bank’s 131 Copeland Drive branch in Mansfield.

Registration is required. Those interested in reserving a spot can do so here.

Eastern Bankshares Inc., parent of Boston-based Eastern Bank – which operates about 100 locations in eastern Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire – recently completed its merger with HarborOne Bancorp Inc., parent of Brockton, Mass.-based HarborOne Bank, which has 30 full-service banking centers across Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The $5.7 billion deal, finalized on Sept. 26, expands Eastern Bank’s footprint into Rhode Island and boosts its presence in Greater Boston.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.