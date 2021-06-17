Key House panel expected to vote on fiscal 2022 budget

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s House leadership is poised to unveil its revised version of Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s proposed fiscal 2022 budget of $11.2 billion on Thursday evening.

The Committee on Finance is expected to vote on the budget plan and then send it to the full House for deliberations next week.

Since March, the state legislature has had to shift from addressing the needs of a pandemic induced revenue crisis to being the benefactor of $1.1 billion in federal stimulus aid from the American Rescue Plan, and a budget surplus of $416 million. The lack of federal guidance on how to utilize the stimulus funds has created delays for the legislature in passing some legislation.

The uncertainty it creates for state lawmakers could lead to some pieces of legislation being considered after the June 30 deadline, when the legislative session ends, to a summer or fall session when the assembly takes up its unfinished business.

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said he does not expect the legislature to utilize any of the federal aid the state is expected to receive in the House’s initial budget proposal. Shekarchi and legislators have said the funding could be added to the budget at a later time.

That applies to the governor’s proposals to legalize recreational marijuana, which lawmakers are still debating and will not be part of the budget. McKee said Thursday that he does not expect to see his marijuana proposal included in the budget.

Per the governor’s budget proposal for fiscal 2022, which takes effect in July, there would be $4.4 billion in general fund expenditures. That represents a $489.6 million increase from the revised budget for fiscal year 2021, or a 12.6% increase in state revenue spending.

When McKee submitted his fiscal year 2022 budget proposal in March it came with a focus on addressing two economic priorities: Response to the pandemic and economic recovery aimed at aiding small businesses.

The intention of the governor’s budget represents his administration’s focus on handling its pandemic response, expanding the access to mental health services, equity, and social justice reform, promoting small businesses and economic growth, and improving equity in education. It does not include any major tax increases.

Two parts of the budget to keep an eye on include the governor’s interest in taxing for-profit businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program loans and raising the personal income tax bracket on the state’s high earners.

On Thursday afternoon, McKee and House leadership announced that the budget to be considered by the Finance Committee will include a raised threshold of $250,000 for taxation of forgiven PPP loans for businesses that showed a profit in the year they received the loan.

McKee had said previously he was reviewing the potential raising of the threshold from $150,000 to up to $300,000 for taxing businesses that received what are forgivable PPP loans. Rhode Island business leaders have called for no taxation of the forgiven loans.

Businesses that operate as pass-through entities are also concerned about four pieces of legislation that were floated in the General Assembly. Two bills are being pushed by progressive wings of the Senate and the House, which, if passed, would collect about $130 million in tax revenue. The legislation, in essence, calls for raising the state’s personal income tax rate from 5.99% to 8.99% on income over $475,000.

The House’s budget could also include raising the real estate conveyance tax rate for sales worth $700,000 or more to pay for the state’s housing-affordability programs. The governor’s proposal indicated the initiative would double the rate for every $500 spent over $700,000, and add $2.6 million in fiscal year 2022, and $5.7 million on an annualized basis.

There is also a need for addressing construction of a long-term care facility on the Zambarano Hospital campus in Burrillville. McKee’s budget is calling for about $64.9 million for the build, to be financed with certificates of participation debt financing, of which $53.6 million in new borrowing would be requested.

Of note is that the R.I. Department of Health is expected to receive $82 million from the federal stimulus to replace the state’s health laboratory on former route 195 land in Providence. The facility would be maintained to address future health issues, such as a pandemic. That budget item was part of McKee’s original budget proposal.

On Wednesday, state leaders also proposed equipping about 1,700 police officers across the state with body-worn cameras over the next 12 to 18 months at an implementation cost of $3 million, with an annual maintenance cost of $3 million for a five-year implementation period.

Other notable items in the governor’s budget, include:

Funding the R.I. Promise program at $7.7 million, hereby making the higher education program permanent. The program provides two years of free tuition at the Community College of Rhode Island to qualifying high school students in the state.

Budgeting $22.5 million from general revenue to finance the Rebuild RI Tax Credit program, while raising the program cap from $210 million to $240 million to ensure it continues to stimulate business development, retention, and attraction, and create well-paying jobs in fiscal year 2022.

Funding the Motor Vehicle Excise Tax phase-out in fiscal 2022, to be financed with $139.7 million in general revenue. Under current law, the Motor Vehicle Excise Tax would be eliminated in fiscal 2024.

Eliminating the annual $10 sales tax permit fee paid by businesses who conduct retail sales, saving businesses across the state an estimated $331,585 in fiscal 2022.

Providing $3 million for the Real Jobs RI workforce development program.

Funding the K-12 school system at the funding formula level, increasing the state’s aid to school districts by $34.9 million without raising taxes; while committing approximately $6 million to incentivize childcare providers to offer quality care; and appropriating $200,000 to create a Child Care Assistance Program pilot to assist working parents who are pursuing higher education.

Allocating an additional $847,000 to the Medication-Assisted Treatment program to offer it on the night of commitment to people whose stays in the Adult Correctional Institutions may not be long enough to support traditional induction into the program.

And financing the Distressed Communities Relief Program at $12.4 million in general revenue in fiscal 2022.

UPDATES: Paragraphs 10-12 to include details on the proposed taxation threshold for forgiven PPP loans.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com.