Rhode Island businesses of all sizes are experimenting with plans to bring remote workers back to the workplace at least part time.

Some still prefer to have all or most employees either working remotely or back in the office full time. But most report using a flexible, hybrid work schedule with employees spending part of their regular work hours home and the rest on the office.

While many local companies and employees believe the remote workforce is here to stay at least on a hybrid basis, it’s unclear how many businesses will commit to it long term.

A Microsoft national survey in March found that half of companies were planning on having workers back in the office full time by next spring.

- Advertisement -

What’s happening in your workplace?

How many days a week are you, your work colleagues or staff required to be in the office? Three or more Less than three It’s flexible, depending on the position Most people can work remotely as needed I’m not sure Results Vote