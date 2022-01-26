IGT forms partnership with Meruelo Gaming to power sports betting app

PROVIDENCE – International Game Technology PLC has a sports betting agreement with Meruelo Gaming LLC, an affiliate of the Sahara Las Vegas and Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., and the National Hockey League team the Arizona Coyotes.

In a statement, IGT, which has an office in Providence, said it will provide PlaySports technology to power the SaharaBets statewide mobile sports betting app.

“The scalable PlaySports technology, turnkey services, capabilities and vast sports betting experience make IGT SaharaBets an ideal sports betting growth partner in Arizona,” said Meruelo Group CEO and President Alex Meruelo. “Giving Arizona Coyotes fans the option to place pre- and in-game wagers online will increase fan engagement.”

IGT PlaySports is deployed at more than 60 gaming venues across the U.S., according to IGT.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.