Invest in courage

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Nishita Roy-Pope founded professional-development startup Tribe Academy LLC, d/b/a Courage Builder, in North Kingstown in 2020. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Nishita Roy-Pope founded professional-development startup Tribe Academy LLC, d/b/a Courage Builder, in North Kingstown in 2020. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Nishita Roy-Pope | Courage Builder CEO Across my professional journey spanning Fortune 500 companies, startups, nonprofits and higher education, I’ve observed a consistent pattern. We often obsess over financial performance and operational efficiencies. While these metrics are critical to any bottom line, I believe an area that often gets overlooked is how we are intentionally

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