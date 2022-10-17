Johnson & Wales University to launch new accelerated nursing program

PROVIDENCE – Johnson & Wales University is launching a new Bachelor of Science in nursing degree, an accelerated, four-semester program that will begin in fall 2023.

The program is intended for students who have already completed an undergraduate program and have taken prerequisite courses in human anatomy, physiology and chemistry. Students also have the option to complete these prerequisites at JWU before beginning the nursing program. The program will include in-class instruction and faculty-supervised clinical hours.

“Rhode Island, like the rest of the country, is experiencing a critical shortage of nursing professionals,” said Sandra G. Affenito, vice chancellor of academic administration. “Between the COVID-19 pandemic and retirements, our health care system has been pushed to its limit. We are proud to offer this program to make nursing more accessible to those interested in a career change.”

The Rhode Island Board of Nursing Registration & Nursing Education approved the program in September. The first cohort of students is expected to start in fall 2023 and conclude their studies by December 2024.

“Our graduates will be ready to hit the ground running on day one of their career, with real-world experience already under their belt,” said Suzan Menihan, JWU’s chief nursing officer and director of the nursing program. “The accelerated timeline will allow us to help meet the needs of Rhode Island’s changing health care landscape.”

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.