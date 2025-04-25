JPS Construction’s Skrajewski succeeding at each building stage

By
-
FAST TRACK: After arriving at JPS Construction and Design Inc. in 2020, Dominic Skrajewski quickly rose through the ranks to his current position as chief operating officer and project manager.  PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
FAST TRACK: After arriving at JPS Construction and Design Inc. in 2020, Dominic Skrajewski quickly rose through the ranks to his current position as chief operating officer and project manager.  PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY

2025 C-Suite Awards RISING STAR: Dominic Skrajewski JPS Construction and Design Inc. | Chief operating officer and project manager LEADERSHIP LESSONS LEARNED while captaining high school and college soccer teams are helping Dominic Skrajewski score millions of dollars in business for his company and promotions for himself. Skrajewski, chief operating officer and project manager at

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

It’s Okay Not to Be Okay: Why We Need to Talk About Maternal Mental Health

Q&A with Megin Dalton, MD, Center for Women’s Health at South County Health Each May,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display