Know what you don’t know’

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Peter Ricci III co-founded Providence-based Trace Sensing Technologies Inc.  in 2020 and became CEO  and president in 2022. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Peter Ricci III co-founded Providence-based Trace Sensing Technologies Inc.  in 2020 and became CEO  and president in 2022. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Peter Ricci III Trace Sensing Technologies Inc. CEO and co-founder When I started Trace Sensing, I thought being successful meant having the right answers. If we could work harder than everyone else and build a better product that could make a real difference, everything else would fall into place. Looking back, I don’t think that’s

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