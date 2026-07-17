When I started Trace Sensing, I thought being successful meant having the right answers. If we could work harder than everyone else and build a better product that could make a real difference, everything else would fall into place. Looking back, I don’t think that’s the whole story. One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned as a founder is that progress usually comes from listening and asking better questions. Over the last six years, I’ve spent countless hours speaking with clinicians, researchers, investors, business leaders, regulators and potential customers. Many of those conversations challenged my assumptions, including some I didn’t even realize I was making. Sometimes the feedback was difficult to hear. Sometimes it changed the direction we were heading. But almost every time, it made us better. Early on, I viewed questions as a way to validate my ideas. Today, I see them as a way to improve them. That lesson eventually became a motto at Trace Sensing: “Know what you don’t know.” It’s simple, but it has shaped how we make decisions, build partnerships and approach new opportunities. The best ideas usually don’t start as great ideas. They become great through curiosity, honest feedback and a willingness to challenge our own assumptions. Building a company has taught me that the fastest way to stop learning is to think you’ve already figured it out. Looking back, some of the best decisions we’ve made started with a question rather than an answer.