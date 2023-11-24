Lead with AI

By
-
Arnell Milhouse is an entrepreneur in residence  at Brown University and  co-founder of Providence-based DevAccelerator: RI,  a startup incubator. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Arnell Milhouse is an entrepreneur in residence  at Brown University and  co-founder of Providence-based DevAccelerator: RI,  a startup incubator. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Arnell Milhouse | DevAccelerator: RI co-founder The Age of AI has arrived, and Rhode Island-based businesses face an urgent imperative to leverage this technology. The relentless pace and advancement of augmented intelligence during the Fourth Industrial Revolution demands that we adapt swiftly to remain competitive as a state. The longer we wait, the faster we…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display