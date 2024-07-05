Learn and pivot

Here are some tips on becoming an innovative entrepreneur: •It’s important for you to have passion, especially when you have a new and novel product. But you need to turn your passion into a business, so make sure it solves a real problem that no one else solved and that people will pay for. Having a business strategy is crucial to being successful in the innovative space. •Learn, pivot and don’t repeat the same mistake. •It never fails. You will always know best with your business. Many will have opinions and it’s important to consider them, especially if you respect the person it’s coming from. But at the end of the day, go with your instincts. •Always go back to the mindset of when you first started your business and how driven you were to find answers. When times get tough, this will be key. •Prioritize your time by focusing on the 20% of actions that will drive 80% of results. Not everything will be done on time or perfectly. Once you learn how to manage your time, you can even do marketing and sales on your own. You don’t have to hire a village if you can do it yourself and more efficiently. •Don’t give up. There will be days when it’s difficult. When things go sideways, take it as a learning opportunity and pivot.