Local leaders eye more stimulus aid

PROVIDENCE – State and local leaders congregated at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center Monday to discuss the state’s potential receipt of $1.675 billion from the American Rescue Plan that passed in the U.S. House.

The $1.9 trillion plan, which passed on Feb. 27, is now being considered in the U.S. Senate.

The bill would provide $437 million for the state’s effort to reopen schools safely, $180 million for colleges and universities, $152 million in emergency rental assistance, and $93 million for child care. It will extend pandemic unemployment assistance benefits until August 29, 2021, increasing the weekly supplement from $300 to $400.

The funding would also help in creating a $25 billion restaurant revitalization fund, a new Small Business Administration program, while also aiding the Paycheck Protection Program.

Lt. Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who joined Rep. James R. Langevin, D-R.I., Rep. David N. Cicilline, D-R.I., and Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza in the lobby of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, said the passage of President Joe Biden’s stimulus plan in the Senate “is the right thing to do.”

Each official at the briefing stressed the need for federal funding to be spent at the local level.

Elorza said the funds would be “a lifeline” for the state’s communities. “It allows us to respond to the pandemic with vaccines and testing, but it also allows us make investments” in the community.

“In moments when there is the greatest need is when we have the fewest resources,” said Elorza. “So, the money coming to our cities is really a lifeline. It will help us get to the other side” of the pandemic.”

While speaking from the dais, McKee said it was important for providing direct payments to people, funding for testing and vaccinations, and addressing the needs of the state budget.

“We want to make sure we invest the money wisely,” said McKee. “This is an opportunity to invest in our schools, invest our small business and invest in our safety.” He stressed the need to ensure the funding gets delivered directly to cities and towns so that it, “doesn’t get watered down by the state budget.”

McKee said that the stimulus would be “timely” and would “bring much needed revenue to Rhode Island at a time when our state government, and our cities and towns are facing budget deficits.”

“The American Rescue Plan recognizes that small businesses are essential to helping our economic recovery,” said McKee. “The funding will help in a big, big way.”

Langevin said it is important for the Senate to “get the bill across the finish line.” He said it would be “too dangerous to do too little,” and warned that if the bill doesn’t pass in the Senate it could lead to layoffs, and a negative impact on the economy.

“Americans simply cannot wait any longer” for stimulus, said Langevin. noting that funding “is needed to help rebuild our communities.”

“Help is on the way,” said Cicilline, noting that the pandemic wreaked havoc on the country. “This is about making our local communities whole again.”

McKee said also said Monday at the briefing that he expects to be sworn in as governor of Rhode Island “this week.” McKee is also scheduled to receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The Senate is scheduled to motion to invoke cloture on Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s confirmation as U.S. Commerce secretary Monday evening, which would place a time limit on consideration of the confirmation.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Email him at Shuman@PBN.com.