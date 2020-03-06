- Advertisement -
- Economy
- Economic Activity
- Entrepreneurship
- Industries
- Food & Agriculture
- Government
- Capital Goods
- Manufacturing
- PBN Connect
- PBN Event Photos / Videos / Special Supplements
- Subscriber Only
Mass. cannabis chief offers guidance for Ocean State
When Massachusetts voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2016, many felt that Rhode Island would shortly follow suit. But that hasn’t happened yet. And the path Massachusetts has taken in implementing marijuana sales has not been entirely smooth. Spearheading the effort is Steven J. Hoffman, chairman of the Cannabis Control Commission in Massachusetts, an independent…