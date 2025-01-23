McKee: RIBridges customer portal will relaunch in phases

Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – State officials on Thursday announced they plan to begin a phased relaunch of the HealthyRhode customer portal linked to the RIBridges system managed by Deloitte Consulting LLP. The portal and mobile app have been shut down since Dec. 13 after the personal data of more than 675,000 individuals was stolen by the group

PROVIDENCE – State officials on Thursday announced they

plan to begin a phased relaunch of the HealthyRhode customer portal linked to the RIBridges system managed by

Deloitte Consulting LLP.

The portal and mobile app have been shut down since Dec. 13 after

the personal data of more than 675,000 individuals was stolen by the group Brain Cipher. Information stolen included

Social Security and bank account numbers, along with information from health insurance received through HealthSource RI.

During a press briefing in the Governor’s Room at the Statehouse, Daniel J. McKee said

the success of the first phase, which could begin as early as Friday, will determine how

long the entire process will take.

“We are going to continue to phase it in until we are confident the site can handle the full capacity,” he said.

State officials

begun sending letters earlier this month to those who may have been implicated.

Chief Information Security Officer Brian Tardiff said the systems have undergone additional cybersecurity risk measures and testing and have confirmed through its third-party vendor it is "secure and free from malicious files."

“We want customers to be confident [the email notification] is not a phishing attempt,” he said.

However, Tardiff would not commit to releasing publicly the full incident report and declined to answer whether the ransom being demanded by Brain Cipher had actually been paid.

“That will be in the final report after thorough legal and security review.

It's our goal to provide as many details as we can," he said.

“Cybersecurity is tricky, and we don't want to share any formation that could expose the state to risk."

The full review is about two-thirds complete and should be completed

“in the coming weeks,” he added.

Customers in the first phase will be notified by email and be prompted to change their passwords before they can access the portal. Only those who receive notification will be able to log in to the system.

Kimberly Brito, director of the R.I. Department of Human Services said the agency has been actively processing benefits “without disruption."

Open enrollment for health insurance runs until Feb. 28 and coverage will be retroactive to Jan. 1, said

Healthsource RI Director Lindsey

Lang.

“It is definitely a new world out there,” he said. “We need to stay vigilant and protect our information online.”

McKee reiterated the need for people whose personal data had been compromised to continue to monitor their credit.