Measure would create state-run retirement fund for small businesses

By
-
SPREADING THE WORD: R.I. General Treasurer James Diossa visits Rhode Island Spirits Distillery in Pawtucket to talk with co-owner Kara Larson about legislation that would create a state-run fund that would allow small businesses to offer retirement benefits.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
SPREADING THE WORD: R.I. General Treasurer James Diossa visits Rhode Island Spirits Distillery in Pawtucket to talk with co-owner Kara Larson about legislation that would create a state-run fund that would allow small businesses to offer retirement benefits.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Michelle Rivera, policy director with Progreso ­Latino Inc., a nonprofit that does not offer retirement benefits to its employees, struggled with the process of setting up a private account on her own. “It’s been really confusing,” she said. Rivera is not alone. As companies work to sweeten the pot with added perks to compete for…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display