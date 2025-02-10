Mercurio appointed president of R.I. Veterinary Medical Association

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association has appointed Dr. Sarah Mercurio as its new president.

The 250-member association is made up of local veterinarians focused on animal welfare and advancing veterinary medicine. Mercurio succeeds Dr. Joyce Gifford, who completed her term at the end of 2024.

“We have incredibly caring, dedicated and talented veterinarians in our state, and I am both honored and humbled to serve in this role”, Mercurio said. “I am also deeply committed to elevating the essential role of veterinary technicians and to ensuring they are supported and set up to succeed in the work that they do.”

Mercurio is passionate about creating opportunities for the next generation of veterinary professionals and plans to work with the RIVMA board to explore growth and collaboration, as well as to advocate for veterinarians.

Outside of the association, Mercurio is the medical director of City Kitty Veterinary Care for Cats Inc. in Providence, where she has worked since 2009. She is also a site visitor for the American Veterinary Medical Association and served on the AVMA Council on Education for six years.

