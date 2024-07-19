Michael Mineau

By
-
the prop  MIchael Mineau holds survey plans, which he regularly uses and refers to in his cases and clients’ projects.
THE PROP:  MIchael Mineau holds survey plans, which he regularly uses and refers to in his cases and clients’ projects.

40 Under Forty Awards 2024 Michael Mineau | 39 Counsel, Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP What is the best advice you have ever received? As an attorney, your reputation is paramount. It takes a lifetime to build but can be damaged in an instant. Where do you see yourself in five years? Hopefully serving the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR