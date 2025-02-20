Mixed-use property in Cranston sells for $1.08M

CRANSTON – A mixed-use property containing a commercial garage, retail space and residential units recently sold for $1.07 million, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the sellers in the transaction.

The 1336 through 1340 Cranston St. property contains a total of 7,200 square feet of living space, according to property records.

The property contains McShaw’s Pub, and the retail space continues to be leased to the business.

The property is a combination of two neighboring lots, with a total of 0.26 acres of land, according to city property records.

The 1336 Cranston St. building is a commercial building constructed in 1900, with 4,100 square feet of living space, according to property records. The 1340 Cranston St. building was constructed in 1930 and features offices and apartments and contains a total of 3,100 square feet of living space, according to property records.

The 1336 Cranston St. side of the property was most recently valued by city assessors in 2023 as being worth $338,400, according to Cranston’s online property tax evaluation database. The 1340 Cranston St. property was most recently valued by city assessors in fiscal 2023 as being worth $260,500, according to the online property tax evaluation database.

The buyers were represented by Brandan Burke, of Amaral & Associates Real Estate Inc. Kevin Casey, of Sweeney Real Estate, represented the sellers.

According to the warranty deed, the mixed-use property was sold by Lagniappe Realty LLC, a limited liability company based in Miramar Beach, Fla. The property was purchased by M.Dos Corp., a corporation based in Peabody, Mass.

