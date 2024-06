Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The average equity gain per borrower of a mortgaged home in Rhode Island was $49,300 year over year in the first quarter of 2024, according to a report from CoreLogic.

Nationally, homeowners saw an average equity gain of $28,000 per borrower in that time, the report said.

Rhode Island’s average equity increase was the second-highest among the five New England states that were listed. Data for Vermont was not available.

Massachusetts saw the highest growth in New England and third-best in the nation at $61,500.

California homeowners saw the largest equity gain in the country at $64,000 in the first quarter of 2024, with those in the Los Angeles metro area netting $72,000 year over year.

U.S. homeowners with mortgages have seen their equity increase by a total of $1.5 trillion since the first quarter of 2023, a gain of 9.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

The national aggregate value of negative equity was approximately $321 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024. This is down by approximately $2.8 billion, or 1%, from $324 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and down year over year by approximately $17.6 billion, or 5%, from $339 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

“With home prices continuing to reach new highs, owners are also seeing their equity approach the historic peaks of 2023, close to a total of $305,000 per owner,” said Selma Happ, chief economist for CoreLogic. “Importantly, higher prices have also lifted some 190,000 homeowners out of negative equity, leaving only about 1.8% of those with mortgages underwater.”

Both Rhode Island and Massachusetts saw a 1.1% negative equity share in the first quarter of 2024 according to CoreLogic. Maine had the highest among the New England states at 1.8% followed by Connecticut at 1.6%. Data for Vermont was not available.