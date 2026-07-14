Nabsys to begin build out of new I-195 District headquarters

PROVIDENCE – State officials on Tuesday joined executives from Nabsys 2.0 LLC inside the 30,000 square-foot facility set to be built out and occupied by the electronic genome-mapping company. In a press conference on the seventh floor of the Wexford Science & Technology building located at 225 Dyer St. in the I-195 Redevelopment District, Barrett Bready, Nabsys' CEO and founder, said the goal was always to keep the company’s headquarters in Providence. “It’s exciting for Nabsys but it's also exciting for the I-195 District and for Providence more generally,” he said. Bready hails from East Greenwich and holds degrees from Brown University. The company will relocate its headquarters to the new facility in July 2027, making the building fully occupied. In April, the R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors approved $3 million for Nabsys under the state’s Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit Program to help it expand and commercialize its technology, eligible to receive annual, redeemable tax credits for up to 10 years, with credits of up to $7,500 per job per year. The agreement should net 243 new jobs, but the number of jobs created could be as high as 350 to 500 positions, according to R.I. Commerce Corp. The company also got a $1 million assist from the state-backed R.I. Life Science Hub and another $400,000 from the I-195 Commission to support the buildout. Founded in 2005, Nabsys currently employs 54 people and uses proprietary electronic genome mapping technology to analyze genomes with high accuracy and at a larger scale to further improve the detection and diagnosis of several genetic diseases. Gov. Daniel J. McKee said Tuesday his administration has been trying to return the state's investment focus on these high-wage industries like the Life Sciences. “Filling the pipeline is really important so we can act when opportunity knocks,” he said. “Let’s build things...And these things that we build pay off for decades to come.” Nabsys has also received private capital. In 2022 the company closed a $25 million round of funding from Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., a Japanese tech firm that had provided $21 million in funding in 2019 and now holds a minority stake in the company. R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor said Nabsys is developing "one of the most important innovations in modern science." The district has 16 projects completed or currently in the pipeline. "We are proud of what's going on here," he said. "Now this building is full and it is complete." Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com