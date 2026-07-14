Nabsys to begin build out of new I-195 District headquarters

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GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE speaking at a press conference at CIC Providence, where a new headquarters is being established for bio-tech firm Nabsys 2.0 LLC. On the left is R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor. PBN PHOTO/ CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

PROVIDENCE – State officials on Tuesday joined executives from Nabsys 2.0 LLC inside the 30,000 square-foot facility set to be built out and occupied by the electronic genome-mapping company. In a press conference on the seventh floor of the Wexford Science & Technology building located at 225 Dyer St. in the I-195 Redevelopment District, Barrett

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