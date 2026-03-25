NEIT partners with Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England to hold workshops for members

WARWICK – Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England has launched a partnership with the New England Institute of Technology to offer experiential programs to Girl Scouts 12 years and older.

Once a month, the school will offer an interactive, in-person workshop at one of its three campuses. Each month focuses on a different trade led by New England Tech staff. Girl Scouts can participate in these life skills programs through funding from Cox Charities.

Examples of workshops include:

IT Coding 1 Workshop: In this workshop led by Rhode Island Girl Scout alumna Katie Truchon, Girl Scout Cadettes (members in grades six to eight) will be introduced to the fundamentals of computer programming in the language of Python. During this one-day experience, participants will learn foundational topics in computer programming through instruction, group discussions and collaborative activities.

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Woodworking for Cadettes: In this one-day seminar, Girl Scouts will learn the basics of woodworking. They will spend the day learning how to read a plan, read a tape measure and use basic woodworking tools in a safe and productive manner. Beyond learning the basic skills, participants will be guided through making a simple toolbox.

T.V. Productions and Directing a Commercial: Participants will learn how to produce a commercial from start to finish – planning, shooting with professional gear, and editing in Adobe Premiere. They will learn essential production and post-production skills to create a polished final project.

Welding and Marine Trades: Participants will learn about the many career paths available to those with welding expertise along with other specific career paths related to the marine trade industry due to the school’s partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat. Participants will learn about welding techniques, welding safety and safety equipment, before having an opportunity to use virtual welding machines to demonstrate techniques learned. Participants will also visit and tour the Welding Labs, where they will watch and learn about stick welding and pulse arc welding.

Health Care Advocacy and Public Health Policies: This workshop will include an introduction session titled “Why & How We Breathe and The Importance of Lung Health.” The dangers of smoking, vaping and environmental hazards will be covered. Hands-on activities will include basic assessment of breath sounds and how to help someone breathe when they cannot breathe for themselves. Health care advocacy such as anti-smoking and anti-vaping initiatives will also be included, such as how to become an advocate for lung health or investigating federal, state and local R.I. Department of Health policies.