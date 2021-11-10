New England Institute of Technology launches practical nurse program

EAST GREENWICH – The New England Institute of Technology, through its College of Health Sciences, is launching a practical nurse program that will begin in March 2022.

NEIT said the new program was developed in response to the nursing shortage both locally and national.

The curriculum, which can be completed in 15 months, includes fundamental nursing skills and then advances to adult medical and surgical patient care, NEIT said. The program will also teach care for children and families, women and newborns and mental health clients.

Students will receive a certificate upon completing the program, NEIT said, and be eligible to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.