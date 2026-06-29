New state law enables insurer reimbursement of public health dental hygienists 

PROVIDENCE – State legislation to improve oral health among vulnerable Rhode Islanders by enabling reimbursement eligibility for public health dental hygienists has been signed into law and has taken effect.

The measure was sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Hanna M. Gallo, D-Cranston, and Rep. Justine Caldwell, D-East Greenwich.

Rhode Island created a new licensure category for public health dental hygienists a decade ago, allowing licensed hygienists to provide services to patients in community settings, such as schools, long-term care facilities and homes. Public health dental hygienists have made dental preventive care and early intervention available to many of those who might otherwise not have access to it, but their services were reimbursable only through Medicaid and insurance plans purchased through HealthSource RI.

The legislation, introduced at the R.I. request of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, enables Medicare and commercial insurance plans to reimburse their services.

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“Public health hygienists are a phenomenal resource because they go to people who can’t get into a dental office, including people with mobility or other challenges,” Gallo said. “Of course, people on Medicare, which serves the older population and people with disabilities, should be able to use their services. Dental hygiene affects more than just oral health; it affects overall health. This change will enable many of the most vulnerable Rhode Islanders to maintain good dental hygiene and identify issues that need intervention before they become serious. It will ultimately improve their health and save money.”

Caldwell said, “Medicare recipients might be the folks who need public health hygienists most of all, since many people who have serious mobility issues that would serve as roadblocks to care rely on Medicare. This is a welcome change that will make good dental health and preventive care more accessible to more Rhode Islanders.”

The legislation had the support of the R.I. Department of Health, the Rhode Island Dental Hygienists Association, the Rhode Island Oral Health Coalition and the Rhode Island Health Center Association.