New ways to live and work

Kristin Urbach | North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce executive director

As a result of the new coronavirus, we are learning how to work and live in new ways.

We have been taken out of our comfort zone and our normal way of doing things. Our ways of communicating, listening, managing and connecting are being redefined and refashioned into developing processes and systems that are meaningful within our economic, social and political structures.

Many of us are adjusting to working virtually. This also includes students whose classes have been moved online. In this virtual world, businesses are using Zoom and other online conference platforms for communicating with their employees, customers and clients. This new mainstream form of communication provides leaders opportunities to design their interactions in a new way.

Small businesses that have relied on in-store purchases have moved their services and products online, while some offer free delivery or pickup at their stores. They are exploring new ways of doing business. While deliveries from Amazon.com Inc. have been increasing during the past few years, small businesses have been forced to develop new operational procedures in order to continue to survive and thrive.

As groups of industries are able to return to work, we will continue to redefine our new way of operating in this climate.

The North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce has adapted throughout the decades [91 years] by proactively listening to the needs of the business community. Our mission remains the same: to make our community a great place to work, live, learn and visit.

To quote the late Peter Drucker, “The greatest danger in times of turbulence is not turbulence, it is to act with yesterday’s logic.” Our logic is a new way of doing business.