Newport Hospital rehab center earns CARF accreditation

PROVIDENCE – Newport Hospital’s Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center has once again received the highest level of accreditation awarded by CARF International, an Arizona-based independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human service providers.

The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities accreditation was secured by the rehab center’s two inpatient rehabilitation programs: the Adult Inpatient Rehabilitation Program and the Adult Stroke Specialty Program, according to a July 10 press release from Brown University Health, the operator of Newport Hospital.

Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center has been accredited by CARF since 1979, having received renewals every three years. The center’s most recent reaccreditation extends through June 30, 2029.

“This reaccreditation reflects the exceptional commitment of our Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center team to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care,” Melissa J. Fournier, Brown Health director of inpatient rehabilitation services, said in a statement. “Earning CARF accreditation through 2029 demonstrates our ongoing dedication to clinical excellence, innovation, and helping patients achieve their highest level of independence and recovery.”

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Headquartered at Newport Hospital, Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center offers both inpatient and outpatient rehab services, including those for neurological conditions, cardial illnesses, amputations, and complex orthopedic and traumatic injuries, according to the center’s website.

“The exceptional outcomes achieved by our high-acuity rehabilitation patients reflect both the expertise of our interdisciplinary team and our commitment to providing individualized, evidence-based care that helps patients regain function, independence, and quality of life,” Dr. Tenny Thomas, president and chief medical officer of Newport Hospital, said in the announcement.

Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at Kannermascolo@PBN.com.