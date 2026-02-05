Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

PROVIDENCE – Smart-grid startup Utilidata Inc. is relocating its headquarters and innovation lab from 225 Dyer St. – the CIC Providence building – to Ann Arbor, Mich., the company announced Wednesday. The new facility will serve as Utilidata’s primary hub for product development, testing and collaboration with partners across AI, energy and technology industries. Currently,

The new facility will serve as Utilidata’s primary hub for product development, testing and collaboration with partners across AI, energy and technology industries.

Currently, 18 employees are already in Michigan, representing about 25% of Utilidata’s workforce, it said Wednesday. The company has 24 offices across the country, according to its website.

Company spokesperson Gina Gacad added Utilidata still has several Rhode Island-based employees working remotely, but noted there are "currently no formal operations in the state."

The company, which develops software for the energy industry, said the move will allow it to tap into Ann Arbor’s deep pool of engineering talent and accelerate development of its autonomous power management platform, Karman.

Michigan is supporting the relocation with a $250,000 grant through the state’s Michigan Business Development Program, and the company expects to create 25 new full-time jobs there.

It was not immediately clear whether R.I. Commerce Corp. or Providence's Economic Development Department offered similar incentives to try to keep the company in the state.

The relocation comes after a $60 million funding round last year and is loss for Rhode Island’s emerging energy-technology sector.

The company added it will continue its partnership with Nvidia Corp, the AI and graphics computing company.

Utilidata, which became part of Providence’s tech and energy ecosystem when it relocated here in 2012, develops AI-powered technology for energy grids, including its Karman platform, which helps data centers and utilities manage power more efficiently and reliably.