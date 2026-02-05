Nvidia-backed Utilidata moves HQ to Michigan

By
-
PROVIDENCE-BASED smart-grid startup Utilidata, backed by Nvidia, is moving its HQ and lab from 225 Dyer St. to Ann Arbor, Michigan, it announced Wednesday.

PROVIDENCE – Smart-grid startup Utilidata Inc. is relocating its headquarters and innovation lab from 225 Dyer St. – the CIC Providence building – to Ann Arbor, Mich., the company announced Wednesday. The new facility will serve as Utilidata’s primary hub for product development, testing and collaboration with partners across AI, energy and technology industries. Currently,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

When Your Period Is Disrupting Your Life, It’s Time to Talk About It

For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR