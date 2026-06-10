Overdose deaths in R.I. fall for third year in a row

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OVERDOSE DEATHS in Rhode Island have dropped 50% since 2022, surpassing the state’s 2030 goal to reduce overdose deaths by 30%, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the Governor’s Overdose Task Force announced Wednesday. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
OVERDOSE DEATHS in Rhode Island have dropped 50% since 2022, surpassing the state’s 2030 goal to reduce overdose deaths by 30%, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the Governor’s Overdose Task Force announced Wednesday. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Overdose deaths in Rhode Island have dropped 50% since 2022, surpassing the state’s 2030 goal to reduce overdose deaths by 30%, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the Governor’s Overdose Task Force announced Wednesday.  This marks the third consecutive year that fatal overdoses decreased statewide in Rhode Island. Data collected by the R.I. Department of Health’s Substance Use Epidemiology

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