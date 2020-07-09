Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increase by 1.8K; COVID-19 UI claims rise 581

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment assistance filings in Rhode Island increased by 1,812 on Wednesday, rising to 89,027 to date, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.

The federally backed unemployment assistance program covers small-business owners, the self-employed and contractors.

COVID-19-specific unemployment insurance filings increased by 581 Wednesday, totaling 183,845 to date. Since March 9, all initial unemployment claims, including PUA filings, in the state have totaled 289,198.

COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance claims increased by 16 day to day, totaling 13,973 to date. All TDI claims since March 9 have totaled 28,674.

