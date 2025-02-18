Panel OK’s plans for new Department of Public Works complex

By
-
PLANS FOR a new Department of Public Works complex, as shown by the rendering, were approved by the Providence City Plan Commission Tuesday. / COURTESY ROWSE ARCHITECTS

PROVIDENCE – Plans for a new Department of Public Works complex were approved by the Providence City Plan Commission Tuesday. The building will stand two stories tall and span 48,000 square feet. The plan includes 74 parking spaces and 10 bicycle parking spaces, five of which will be long-term spaces in the shipping room. It

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display