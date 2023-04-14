PBN health summit: A ‘welcome milestone’ in pandemic

EASING OUTLOOK: Panelists discuss the official end to the COVID-19 national emergency at PBN’s Spring 2023 Health Care Summit on April 6. On the panel, from left, are Kristine Campagna of the R.I. Department of Health; Jane Hayward of the Rhode Island Foundation’s Long-Term Health Planning Committee; Corey McCarty of CCA Health Rhode Island; and Dr. G. Dean Roye of Rhode Island Hospital.  PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
Dr. G. Dean Roye is a self-declared pessimist, always concerned about everything. But when thinking about the next few months and the state of health care in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, he is feeling upbeat. “I think almost universally, we’re all optimistic,” said Roye, who is the senior vice president and chief…

