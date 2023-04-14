PBN health summit: A ‘welcome milestone’ in pandemic

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Dr. G. Dean Roye is a self-declared pessimist, always concerned about everything. But when thinking about the next few months and the state of health care in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, he is feeling upbeat. “I think almost universally, we’re all optimistic,” said Roye, who is the senior vice president and chief…